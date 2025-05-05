Alleged teen Tren de Aragua gang members attack NYPD officers in Times Square: Police

About a dozen gang members attacked two NYPD officers in Times Square, police said, as the city was playing host to a high-profile night of boxing in the middle of the popular tourist destination.

The incident occurred Friday night, around the same time the boxing matches were underway at the Crossroads of the World, highlighted by the Ryan Garcia-Rolly Romero bout.

Surveillance video showed the suspects appear to turn on NYPD officers as they went to stop teen suspects from carrying out an apparent assault. The group tried to interfere by hurling bottles and attacking the officers, police alleged.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Several of the suspects were believed to be migrants who members of the Los Diablos 42 gang – an off-shoot of the Tren de Aragua gang, law enforcement officials said. Some of the suspects have been living in migrant shelters, including one who police said was residing at the Roosevelt Hotel.

Many of the suspects are under the age of 18 — with one as young as 12 years old, police said. Those arrested so far face counts of riot, attempted assault on a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Several of the suspected gang members are believed to be behind a series of attacks that were part of a wave of robberies in Central Park during Summer 2024, investigators said.

Four suspects were taken in custody, with a search underway for about seven others. Police said several of the suspects have past arrests for robbery and burglary. A photo from inside the Midtown precinct appeared to show at least one teen flashing hand symbols for the camera.

NBC New York was not identifying the suspects given their age.

In a statement, the NYPD said attacking officers "will not be tolerated" and that the incident "serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that NYPD police officers face every day while working to keep New Yorkers safe." The department credited detectives' quick work that led to arrests a day after the incident, while a search for others believed to be involved was ongoing.

In a response to the incident, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement "Let's be clear: We will NOT tolerate anyone attacking the symbol of public safety in our city."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were at the precinct around the time some of the suspects were being questioned, but several officials said the feds had stopped into Midtown South to use the restroom amid an unrelated immigration-related stakeout.

The police addressed the presence of ICE agents at the station, saying in their statement "in accordance with the law, the NYPD does not participate in civil immigration enforcement.”

The incident comes after the Jan. 2024 melee where a group of migrants attacked NYPD cops along West 42nd Street. That incident received national attention amid the heated debate over immigration and sanctuary city policies.