Brooklyn

Teen Shot in Leg at Brooklyn Mall After Fight, Weapon Recovered: Police

By Myles Miller, Jonathan Dienst and Marc Santia

Police vehicles sit parked outside Kings Plaza Shopping Center as officers investigate a teen shooting.
Police rushed to Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Brooklyn midday Monday for reports of a shooting at the mall.

The shooting appears to be an isolated event that started after a dispute between several teenagers, senior NYPD officials tell News 4.

Two senior officials say the shooting happened inside the mall and the 16-year-old victim ran outside to a nearby store after suffering a leg wound. He's expected to survive.

The shooter immediately fled the mall but law enforcement sources said multiple people were eventually placed in custody. Weapons have also been recovered.

This story is developing.

