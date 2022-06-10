Teen Mom Arrested for Killing Her 1-Day-Old Newborn by Dumping Baby Out Window: Police

A teenage mother was arrested and charged in the killing of her 1-day-old child whom she dumped her out of her fifth-floor window in the Bronx, according to police.

The 17-year-old faces murder and manslaughter charges after the newborn was discovered in a flowerbed outside of the teen's apartment on East 158th Street in the Mott Haven section in October 2021, police said Thursday.

The teen was at Lincoln Hospital on Oct. 24, when police were called around 3 p.m. She told officers she had previously given birth inside of her apartment.

An investigation further revealed that the mother had tossed the baby boy out the window. The newborn landed in the flowerbed in front of the building, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 1-day-old baby was found unconscious and unresponsive, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner determined the child's death to be a homicide, and the mother was arrested as a result. Attorney information was not immediately known for the teen, who has not been identified due to her status as a minor.