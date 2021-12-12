Crime and Courts

Woodmere

Teen Killed, 6 Injured in Long Island Crash With Alleged Drunk Driver

A 15-year-old girl has died following a late-night crash on Long Island with a driver who police say was driving under the influence.

Police in Nassau County said the teenager was among five passengers riding in an Audi SUV that crashed with the suspect's vehicle around 11 p.m. Saturday in Woodmere.

The SUV's 38-year-old driver had critical injuries, and was hospitalized along with the other three passengers who police said had less serious injuries.

The suspected drunk driver, behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck at the time of the crash, was transported to a nearby hospital with his passenger; both had minor injuries, police said.

Police said the driver has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated. He was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

