Teen Killed, 4 Others Hurt After Driver Dodges Brooklyn Traffic Stop: Police

A tragic scene unfolded early Sunday morning after a crash between two cars left a teenage victim dead and four others hurt on a busy Brooklyn street.

Authorities attempted to stop the 18-year-old driver prior to the crash but he evaded the traffic stop, city officials said. Moments later he collided with a 61-year-old driver and her three passengers.

The two cars crashed on the corner of Rogers Avenue and Eastern Parkway around 2:15 a.m. A few people living in the Crown Heights neighborhood said the loud bang of the wreck woke them up.

Police say no officers were actively pursing the 18-year-old driver before the crash.

The 18-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger in the other vehicle were rushed to Kings County Hospital. Police say the passenger did not survive her injuries and the driver was listed in critical condition at last check.

The two other passengers riding in the 61-year-old's car, both 19, were stable following the crash.

Police were holding the identity of the victim pending family notification.

Charges were pending Sunday against the teen driver. The investigation is ongoing and being led by the Force Investigation Division.