Teen Girl Visiting NYC Gets Punched in Face Near Times Square in Random Attack: Police

A teenage girl visiting the city from California was punched in the face in an unprovoked and random attack on a street corner near Times Square, police said.
The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 40th Street in midtown Manhattan, according to police. A man went up to the 17-year-old and allegedly punched her in the nose with a clenched fist.
The assault left a bruise to the teen's eye and broke her nose, police said, but she was recovering at the hospital.
The suspect — believed to be in his 30s with a long blonde wig and a black hat, beige coat, black dress, white and black sneakers and a red face mask — took off on foot down Eighth Avenue. Police are searching for the suspect, and no arrests have yet been made.
