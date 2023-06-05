Teen death under investigation after being found with gunshot wound inside NJ house

Authorities are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who was found Monday morning inside a house in Jersey City with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

The teen was found when Jersey City police officers were responding to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Wilkinson Avenue at around 4:20 a.m., according to the prosecutor's office. It was when officers reached the location that they found Tyshan Smith suffering from a gunshot wound at the location. He was pronounced dead at around 4:55 a.m.

The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of Smith's death.

It is unclear if Smith lived at the house.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.