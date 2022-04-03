Teen Charged After Group Attacks Hasidic Man on NYC Street; NYSP to Assist in Probe

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a hate crime in which a group attacked a Hasidic man on a Brooklyn street on Friday, but the NYPD is still looking for others involved in the assault, police said.

The teen is facing charges of gang assault and assault as a hate crime in connection to the Williamsburg attack. The adolescent's name has not been released due to his age.

According to police, shortly before 8 p.m. on April 1, a 21-year-old man dressed in traditional Hasidic attire was attacked near Gerry Street and Harrison Avenue. The 21-year-old man was punched and kicked by a group without provocation, police said. He sustained minor injuries to his mouth and was treated by EMS at the scene.

The NYPD said it is looking for five additional individuals, all males, seen on surveillance who were involved in the assault.

The Anti-Defamation League is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the attack. On Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she is directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to also help in the investigation.

"I'm outraged by this act of violence against a Jewish New Yorker. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us," the governor said in a tweet.