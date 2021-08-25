Crime and Courts

Bed-Stuy

Teen Arrested in Brooklyn Shooting That Left One Dead, Six Hurt: Police

The 17-year-old boy, whose name was not released, was arrested on murder and weapons-possession charges, the NYPD said

A teenager was arrested Wednesday in a shooting that killed a young woman and wounded six other people at a Brooklyn apartment building in November, police said.

Police have said they were looking for more than one suspect in the shooting.

The gunfire erupted late on Nov. 22 at a building on Albany Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, where police found a 14-year-old and five older teens with gunshot wounds.

Police later realized that 20-year-old Daijyonna Long had also been shot at the same place and taken in a private car to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Long lived in Virginia and was in New York to visit a friend, her grandmother and the friend told the Daily News in November.

Betty Long told the newspaper her granddaughter was a talented, outgoing college student and makeup artist.

“She was my princess,” the grandmother said.

At the time, police said they believed the violence was related to a shooting that wounded a 17-year-old boy about two hours earlier near a sweet-16 party in the East New York neighborhood. There's no immediate information on whether investigators still think that's the case.

