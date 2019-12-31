Crime and Courts
Suspended New Jersey Cop Indicted in Wife’s Deadly Shooting

Lt. John Formisano, a 24-year veteran, previously said he "blacked out" but remembered firing his gun multiple times at his wife and the boyfriend

A suspended New Jersey police lieutenant has been indicted on murder and other charges in the killing of his estranged wife earlier this year. The dead woman's boyfriend was also wounded in the fray.

A Morris County grand jury handed up the indictment Monday against Lt. John Formisano. It charges the 24-year veteran of the Newark police department with murder, attempted murder, official misconduct, child endangerment, hindering apprehension and weapons offenses.

Formisano has pleaded not guilty and is being held at a psychiatric facility. He is scheduled back in court in two weeks.

Late on the night of July 14, police responding to reports of shots fired found 37-year-old Christine Solaro-Formisano dead on the porch of her Jefferson home. A 40-year-old man was found inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

About three hours later, Formisano was found in a parking lot in Livingston, about 25 miles away, and was taken into custody. He allegedly told investigators he was dropping off something for one of his children and "blacked out" when he saw a man in her bedroom.

