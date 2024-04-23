Crime and Courts

Sex Crime

Suspected rapist who allegedly attacked, choked woman in SoHo building sought by NYPD

By NBC New York Staff

NYPD

A suspected sexual predator is being sought by police after allegedly raping a woman inside an apartment building in Manhattan.

The attack occurred just after 4 a.m. Sunday inside the building near Thompson Street and Prince Street in SoHo, according to the NYPD. Detectives said the suspect followed a 23-year-old woman into the residential building, forcibly grabbed her and put her in a chokehold before sexually assaulting her.

The man ran off immediately after. Police said he was last seen wearing a hoodie with a red heart symbol on the back, along with orange sneakers.

The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.

This article tagged under:

Sex CrimeCrime and CourtsManhattanSOHO
