Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
gun violence

Suspected Gunman in Killing of NYC Mom-to-Be After Baby Shower Is in Custody: Sources

Police sources alleged the woman's former partner shot her in the head when a fight broke out as she was on her way home from a baby shower

By Jonathan Dienst and Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

The NYPD and U.S. Marshals arrested a man suspected of shooting a pregnant woman in Harlem after a baby shower over the weekend, killing her, two law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case told News 4 Thursday.

The suspect, Justin Soriano, surrendered when authorities knocked on a Bronx apartment door near Gun Hill Road, the sources said. There was no immediate information on potential charges against him, nor was it clear if he had an attorney.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim, mom-to-be Shanice Young, was walking home after attending a baby shower around 1:15 a.m. Sunday near West 128th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard when a fight broke out between her partner and ex, police have said.

Law enforcement sources previously told News 4 her ex-partner pulled out a gun during the fight and shot Young in the head. She was found dead outside her apartment building.

News

gabby petito 5 hours ago

NY Woman Seen Arguing With Fiancé Before Disappearance; Cops Release Images of Van

Rikers Island 8 hours ago

‘Life-Threatening and Unconscionable': NYC Leaders Call on State to Fix Rikers Situation

No other injuries were reported. More details are expected later Thursday.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

gun violenceNew York CityNYPDManhattanHarlem
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us