Suspected Gunman in Killing of NYC Mom-to-Be After Baby Shower Is in Custody: Sources

The NYPD and U.S. Marshals arrested a man suspected of shooting a pregnant woman in Harlem after a baby shower over the weekend, killing her, two law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case told News 4 Thursday.

The suspect, Justin Soriano, surrendered when authorities knocked on a Bronx apartment door near Gun Hill Road, the sources said. There was no immediate information on potential charges against him, nor was it clear if he had an attorney.

The victim, mom-to-be Shanice Young, was walking home after attending a baby shower around 1:15 a.m. Sunday near West 128th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard when a fight broke out between her partner and ex, police have said.

Law enforcement sources previously told News 4 her ex-partner pulled out a gun during the fight and shot Young in the head. She was found dead outside her apartment building.

No other injuries were reported. More details are expected later Thursday.