Suspected 7 Train Slasher Arrested After Back-to-Back Attacks in Queens

The man police say was behind two knife attacks in the span of less than 24 hours on the same subway line in Queens has been arrested.

Donny Ubiera, 32, is responsible for sending two people to the hospital in separate morning attacks within the city's subway system, according to police officials. They've called both attacks unprovoked.

After the second attack Saturday morning, the NYPD released photos of Ubiera in hopes of getting help from the public in tracking down the alleged knife assailant.

The Queens man is accused of first stabbing a 62-year-old man onboard a southbound 7 train around 8:30 a.m. Friday, during the morning commuter rush. Police said the victim was slashed in the face and hand, requiring several stitches at the hospital.

Ubiera allegedly fled the train at Queensboro Plaza and was seen wearing a black and gold button shirt with black shorts.

NYPD

A second attack occurred the next morning around 7:15 a.m., this time on a 7 train platform at the 74 Street-Broadway train station in Jackson Heights, police said.

This time Ubiera is accused of stabbing a 55-year-old man in the neck with a large knife. The platform victim was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

Police said the 32-year-old suspect was arrested late Saturday night near Flushing. He's facing charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Contact information for Ubiera's attorney was not immediately available.