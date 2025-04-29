Suspect in Kristi Noem's purse theft was arrested in NYC for similar theft: Sources

The suspect accused of stealing a pricey handbag from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Washington, D.C., was also arrested for a similar theft in New York City earlier in the year, according to law enforcement sources.

Mario Bustamante Leiva was arrested in NYC on March 2 after a man reported to NYPD that his bag — with his wallet inside — had been stolen from under the table where he was dining at a restaurant in Times Square, sources told NBC New York.

The victim told News 4 he was meeting a friend for dinner that night, and had accidently walked away without his Gucci bag. He said he ran back to the table within minutes, but the bag was gone. Nearby patrons told him an "older man" took it.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

While the victim was reviewing surveillance video of the theft, patrons spotted the alleged thief standing near a subway station at West 42 Street and Sixth Avenue, law enforcement sources said. They alerted the victim, who then alerted NYPD and made an arrest.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The victim said in the short time frame of the theft and arrest, which was less than 30 minutes, the alleged thief charged $1,200 on two of his credit cards. Because of the large amount, the victim said he pressed charges.

Since getting his bag swiped on March 2, the victim said he's gotten just one phone call regarding his stolen items. He added that he has no idea on the status of the case or the suspect. He only learned on Monday that the suspect was the same man arrested in connection with the theft of Noem's Gucci bag.

Bustamante Leiva, a 49-year-old Chilean national who was in the U.S. illegally, was charged with grand larceny and received a desk appearance ticket, according to law enforcement sources. However, he failed to show up for his first court appearance in Manhattan.

Law enforcement authorities on Sunday arrested a second individual in South Florida connected to the theft of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s purse, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

The second suspect, according to U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Ed Martin, is also in the country illegally. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was said to now be involved in the case.

It is not believed Bustamante Leiva targeted Noem because she was the Department of Homeland Security chief, said U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Ed Martin.

Noem’s purse contained $3,000 cash, as well as her DHS access badge, her passport, various credit cards, blank checks, a set of keys and her driver’s license.

Noem’s purse was stolen when a masked man walked into Capital Burger, a restaurant in D.C., last Sunday night. The man passed two plainclothes Secret Service officers who were sitting at the bar on his way to her table, which was upstairs.

He then sat down next to Noem’s table, where she was eating with her family, and put his foot on her purse to drag it toward himself, according to two sources familiar who viewed the surveillance footage. Then, he swiftly picked it up, tucked it under his jacket and walked out, passing the protection agents on his way out.

Ted Oberg of NBC Washington, and Rebecca Cohen and Laura Strickler of NBC News contributed to this report.