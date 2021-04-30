Crime and Courts

Upstate New York

Suspect in Upstate NY Killings Found Dead After Fleeing From Cops: Police

The man suspected in a fatal shooting drove his pickup off the road after police spotted the vehicle about 100 miles away hours later, and he was found inside the vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound

Crime scene tape
Getty images

A man suspected of fatally shooting two workers at a real estate office in northern New York fled in his pickup truck and later shot himself as police closed in, according to state troopers.

Police searched the largely rural region for Barry Stewart, 55, after the shooting Wednesday afternoon at a real estate office in Watertown.

Both victims worked at the office: Maxine Quigg, 50, of Wellesley Island and Terence O’Brien, 53, of Black River.

Stewart drove his pickup off the road after police spotted the vehicle about 100 miles away hours later in the town of Dickinson. He was found inside the vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, state police said.

Stewart had previously worked for the real estate agency and left in March, according to WWNY-TV.

Police were investigating the shooting.

