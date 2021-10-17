Suspect in Deadly Stabbing of Delivery Worker in NYC Park Rides Off With Bike, Video Shows

A brutal overnight stabbing caught on camera has NYPD detectives looking into a possible string of attacks from the man responsible for killing a food deliver worker.

Police say the suspect fatally stabbed a 51-year-old e-bike deliver worker in a Lower East Side park around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Video released by the department Sunday shows the exchange between the two men. The delivery worker is sitting on a park bench when the apparent suspect strolls up and sits next to him. Police cut out the attack, but the video picks up with the attacker riding away with the victim's bike.

Detectives tell NBC New York that the delivery man worked for GrubHub. A company spokesperson couldn't confirm the employment status on Saturday.

The 51-year-old victim was slashed in the face and stabbed in the torso. He was found by a passerby who called 911, police say.

.@NYPDDetectives say a @Grubhub deliveryman was stabbed in Sara Roosevelt Park on the Lower East Side, early Saturday morning. They're investigating if he's the same person, arrested yesterday for stabbing a skateboarder on the Williamsburg Bridge. Details on @NBCNewYork. pic.twitter.com/IL72t01jFJ — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) October 17, 2021

By the time officers arrived, the victim was in bad shape. Police say EMS transported him to Bellevue Hospital but he did not survive his injuries.

On Sunday morning, police identified the victim as Saia Miah of Brooklyn.

A possible suspect has been taken into custody on weapons charges but officials are still working on whether he's the man responsible for Miah's death.

Additionally, detectives want to know if the man in custody is responsible for a number of other bike stabbings reported in the area.