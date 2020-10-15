Suspect Arrested in Attempted Sexual Assault of Woman, 85, in Brooklyn Laundry: NYPD

Police arrested a man they believe to responsible for the attempted sexual assault of an 85-year-old woman in the laundry room of her Brooklyn apartment building.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Thursday at a Bay Ridge building near Marine Avenue and Ridge Boulevard, according to police. One person familiar with the building said the room has a heavy door that needs to be opened with a key, so it is possible the woman was followed inside.

Police said that the man, later identified by police as Mario Pope, tried to sexually assault the victim, and then took off. The 25-year-old Pope was caught by police later Thursday, and faces a slew of charges including attempted rape, burglary, sex abuse, forcible touching and unlawful imprisonment.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing. Attorney information for Pope was not immediately available.