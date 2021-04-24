Suspect in Attempted Murder Runs Over NYPD Officer During Brooklyn Traffic Stop: Police Sources

Disturbing new police body cam video released Friday shows a suspected gang member run over an NYPD lieutenant during a Brooklyn traffic stop, according to police — after sources said he had been released without bail while facing a separate attempted murder charge.

Takim Newson was stopped by officers just before 4 a.m. Friday for being double parked and with illegal tinted windows, police said. During the stop, Newson allegedly put the car in reverse and mowed down the lieutenant with the Mercedes, causing the cop to fall to the ground and be dragged along the road.

Newson, who is believed to be part of the Bloods gang, then took off and went to a house where he faked having a weapon in order to forcibly get inside, according to police, leaving a woman fearful for her life. Police said he then ran from the home and stole an idling green Jaguar, fleeing to Suffolk County on Long Island.

He was later caught by police and returned to NYPD custody, where he faces a litany of charges including burglary, grand larceny, criminal mischief and trespassing. He was not yet facing charges for the assault on the officer as of Friday night.

Both the crime spree and the run-in with the lieutenant occurred after Newson was freed from jail without bail — despite facing attempted murder charges in a case that is still pending, law enforcement sources said.

He was arrested on April 6 after approaching a 43-year-old in a parking lot demanding their cellphone and money, before shooting them in the stomach, police said. It was not immediately clear how he was freed despite facing the violent charges.