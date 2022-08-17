Suspect Gropes Teen Girl in Times Square, Punches Victim's Father in Face: Police

Police are looking for a man who allegedly groped a teenage girl while in the popular tourist destination of Times Square, and then punched the victim's father in the face.

The incident occurred on Aug. 7 on West 43rd Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues around 7:30 p.m., according to police. The man grabbed the rear end of a 13-year-old girl while on the sidewalk, police said.

When the victim's 55-year-old father tried to intervene, the suspect hit him in the face. The father suffered a cut to his face, and his injuries were treated at the scene, according to police.

The suspect left the scene, and police were still hunting for him Wednesday. No arrests have yet been made, and the suspect has not been identified, though police did release images of the suspect (above).

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).