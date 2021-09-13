Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.


Suspect Captured on Video Brazenly Entering NYC Drive-Thru Window, Stealing Cash: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for an individual they say entered a drive-thru window in the Bronx and stole money -- a crime that was caught on surveillance video.

The crime occurred last Monday at 3:40 a.m. on Garrison Avenue, according to a tweet posted by NYPD Crime Stoppers.

"On 9/6/21 @ 3:40 AM, inside of 375 Garrison Ave @NYPD41Pct the suspect entered the establishment through the drive-thru window and removed property. Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500," the NYPD Crime Stoppers said in its tweet.

The tweet also included surveillance footage of the incident in which an individual is seen climbing through the drive-thru window of the establishment, walking around, and seemingly looking to see if anyone was around before taking cash that appeared to be from a cash register. After taking the money, the individual looks around again, including straight at the surveillance camera.

It is unclear how much money was taken.

