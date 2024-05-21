Suspect arrested for shooting man in head at midtown Manhattan music studio

Police arrested a suspect who allegedly shot another man in the head in a recording studio in midtown Manhattan in March, leaving the victim fighting for his life.

Zykil Adamson was arrested Tuesday afternoon, and faced a judge at Manhattan Criminal Court in the afternoon. He is accused of shooting a 26-year-old man in the head at what is known as "The Music Building," inside a studio on the 11th floor of the building between West 38th Street and West 39th Street, police said previously.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday, March 8, when the victim was apparently ambushed at the city's largest rehearsal facility, according to police sources.

Surveillance video captured a group of at least three men walking away from the building on on Eighth Avenue, just minutes after the man was shot. Not long after, other men were also seen walking away after the shots were fired.

Initial witness accounts weren't particularly helpful, police sources said.

Police still have not said what a motive for the shooting may have been.

The victim, a resident of Eastchester Gardens, has a notable criminal history, including 27 arrests. His history also includes previous encounters with mental health interventions. He remains in serious condition.

It was not immediately clear what charges Adamson was facing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.