Queens

Suspect Arrested in Hit-and-Run at Queens Park That Critically Injured 4-Year-Old Boy

Police arrested the man believed to be responsible for striking a 4-year-old boy while riding a dirtbike at a Queens Park on Sunday, and then fleeing the scene.

Argenis Rivas was faces a slew of charges for the alleged hit-and-run around 6 p.m. at Flushing Meadows Corona Park that left little Jonathan Beauchamps fighting for his life over the weekend. Rivas, 29, allegedly didn't stop after Beauchamps sustained serious head trauma.

The child, who was spending time with his father and siblings at the time, was transported to Cohen Children's Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

Rivas was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, acting in a manner injurious to a child, as well as operating an unregistered motorcycle without a license or insurance. It was not immediately clear if he had hired an attorney.

An investigation is ongoing, police said. Given how busy it was at the park on the sunny weekend evening, many witnesses said they didn't even realize something was wrong.

"It was so much commotion going on that we didn't even realize somebody got hit until the ambulance and everybody came," one witness told NBC New York.

Others said that dirtbikes are a regular menace in the park, as well as throughout the city. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the NYPD is making progress, but is asking for the public's help too.

"We need community members to help us find where they're being kept so we can get them, seize them. If one's out there, it's immediately illegal," de Blasio said. "It's just not allowed in New York City, and we will destroy them, literally, and send a message to people."

