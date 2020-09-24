Crime and Courts

Upstate New York

Suspect Arrested In Drive-By Shooting That Killed 11-Year-Old Boy in Upstate NY

Authorities on Thursday arrested a 20-year-man in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed an 11-year-old boy in Troy earlier this month.

Police in the upstate New York town identified the suspect as Jahquay Brown, and said he was facing a murder charge. He had an arraignment on Thursday afternoon and was in custody, but no information on any attorney was available.

Ayshawn Davis was shot in the head and killed on Sept. 13 after a gunman in a car fired at the crowd the boy was with.

Authorities said the investigation was continuing.

