Staten Island

Suspect Admits to Stabbing 72-Year-Old to Death Inside Staten Island Home: Police

A suspected killer confessed to taking the life of a 72-year-old man inside his home on Staten Island, according to police.

Seneca Morciglio was arrested after turning himself in for the murder of Eugene Reba back in on Nov. 14 — and police said he showed no remorse when he admitted his grisly crime. The 44-year-old Morciglio turned himself in over on Saturday.

Reba was found dead in his bed along Richmond Avenue during a welfare check by a home health aide. According to the criminal complaint, Morciglio is accused of attacking Reba a few days before the stabbing took place.

The suspect faces charges including murder, assault, weapon possession and evidence tampering.

A motive for the slaying was not immediately clear, though the two were said to be known to each other. An investigation is ongoing.

