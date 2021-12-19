Suspect Accused of Killing 2 in New Jersey in Police Custody: Prosecutors

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey say a suspect is now in custody for the deaths of two people early Sunday morning.

Prosecutors say an investigation is underway into a double homicide in Lakewood Township and there is no outstanding danger to the public.

“We have a suspect in custody and there is no immediate danger to the public at this time,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement Sunday.

It wasn't immediately clear what the connection was between the suspect and the two victims. The prosecutor has promised more details "when they become available."