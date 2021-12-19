Suspect Accused of Killing 2 in New Jersey in Police Custody: Prosecutors

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey say a suspect is now in custody for the deaths of two people early Sunday morning.
Prosecutors say an investigation is underway into a double homicide in Lakewood Township and there is no outstanding danger to the public.
“We have a suspect in custody and there is no immediate danger to the public at this time,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a statement Sunday.
It wasn't immediately clear what the connection was between the suspect and the two victims. The prosecutor has promised more details "when they become available."
Copyright NBC New York