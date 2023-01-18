Suspect Accused in Violent Antisemitic Brooklyn Attack Rejects Plea Deal

A man accused in a violent antisemitic attack in Brooklyn is heading to trial after rejecting a plea deal for allegedly punching a Jewish man in the face for wearing an Israeli military sweatshirt.

"I was assaulted for being Jewish wearing this exact same sweater," Blake Zavadsky said Wednesday, wearing the same Israeli Defense Forces hoodie he calls a symbol of pride.

But it also serves as a reminder of what happened to him back in Dec. 2021

Zadavsky was walking in Bay Ridge when a man later identified by police as Suleiman Othman, of Staten Island, demanded that he take off the pro-Israel hoodie. When Zavadksy refused, he was beaten, he said.

"Punched me twice in the face, he verbally assaulted me called me a 'dirty Jew,'" Zadavsky said.

Othman is charged with third-degree assault as a hate crime. Before Othman faced a judge in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, local Jewish leaders held a rally to condemn the rise in antisemitic attacks.

NYPD data shows hate crimes against Jewish people jumped by 125 percent in Nov. 2022 compared to the year before.

"People I talk to tell me they take their yarmulke off when they go into Manhattan. What in God’s name is going on?" asked New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind. "There needs to be a war on hate, not BS talk!"

Gus Rosendale reports.

NYC Councilmember Inna Vernikov, whose district is in Brooklyn, said at a rally that they were there to make sure the judge would not let Othman go free.

Cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom for Othman’s hearing. The Brooklyn district attorney offered Othman a plea deal: Six months in jail and five years of probation. He rejected it, and will go to trial.

Othman said nothing when he left the courtroom. As for Zadavasky, he’s waiting for his chance to take the stand.

"I’m definitely prepared for a trial. I’m going to come with all my force. And hopefully there will be a difference," Zadavsky said.

Othman’s next court date is Feb. 14.