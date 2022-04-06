Surveillance Video Shows Shootout That Killed 61-Year-Old Grandmother in Bronx

New surveillance video shows the shootout that left a 61-year-old Bronx grandmother killed as she was caught in the crossfire on her way home from work.

Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo was walking on the sidewalk when a group of men got into a fight and started firing just after 7 p.m., police said. Her family said that she decided to stop at a grocery store near the intersection of East 188th Street and Creston Avenue in the Fordham Heights neighborhood just as the bullets started flying.

A different angle of the surveillance video shows four men who were behind Perdomo get into an argument, and then pull out their guns. She appears to dive for cover in a doorway, but she had already been struck once in the back by a bullet.

The community is calling for justice after a 61-year-old innocent woman was killed in the middle of a gunfight between several men in the Bronx. NBC New York's Chris Glorioso reports.

A stranger was seen trying to help her, but was unable to save her. She was brought to St. Barnabas Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A relative said that the victim was new to the area, having moved out of public housing in the South Bronx after her husband died of COVID. She had been looking for a safer place to live, the family member said.

At the scene of the shooting a day later, prayers were offered at a vigil for the beloved grandmother Tuesday night, as family members were overcome with grief. Her sons were in shock, tearing up and in pain.

"You just took a grandmother. A mother, she’s my mother!" son Victor Perdomo said. "If you don’t know how to fight with your damn five fingers, I don’t know how you feel like you’re a gangster...They took her! They took her from me!"

The grief was overwhelming at times, as this family is now desperate for justice — just as the community is desperate for safe streets.

Police said that the woman was caught in the middle of a dispute that turned violent among several men. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

“My mother was a beautiful person. She was receiving blessings on blessings these last couple of months until it was taken away, cold hearted. For no reason," said son Erick Perdomo.

The suspects, four men, took off on foot down Creston Avenue after the shooting, and no arrests have been made. It was unclear what the dispute was about.

Four bullet casings were recovered at the scene. An investigation is ongoing as detectives continue to hang up posters asking anyone with information on those responsible to come forward.