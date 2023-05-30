Subway Rider Pushed to Tracks in Brooklyn, Sources Say

A suspect is in custody after pushing a man onto some subway tracks in Brooklyn Tuesday, according to law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the incident at the Sunset Park and 36th Street station, which made national headlines last year when a gunman opened fire on a train during the morning commute, weren't immediately clear.

The sources say the victim did not hit a train or the electrified third rail. MTA crews helped him off the tracks, the sources said, and he was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Tuesday's shove comes less than two weeks after a seemingly random subway push -- this time in Manhattan -- paralyzed a woman. A man has been arrested on attempted murder and other charges in that case.