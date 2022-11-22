Student Arrested for Threatening to Detonate Explosive at Long Island School

A teenage student was arrested after he made repeated threats against a Long Island high school that he would detonate an explosive device on school grounds, according to police.

The 15-year-old was arrested Monday after he made several threats over the past month to set off an explosion and commit other violent acts at Lindenhurst High School, Suffolk County Police said. His intent was to hurt staff and other students, police said.

Officials at the school were made aware on Monday of the threat made by the student, who was arrested at the school on Charges Street around 1:30 p.m. The teen, who has not been identified, was charged with a misdemeanor charge of aggravated making a threat of mass harm.

He was released to a family member and will be arraigned at Family Court in Central Islip at a later date. Attorney information for the boy was not immediately clear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.