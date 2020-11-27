Crime and Courts

Stolen New York Post Delivery Truck Crashes Into Police Vehicle After Chase: NYPD

Police say a man who allegedly stole a New York Post delivery van drove through Manhattan, at one point evading police, before crashing the truck and injuring an officer.

The suspect took off with the delivery van shortly after 3 a.m. Friday near Lexington Ave and East 42nd Street, police said.

A New York Post driver had hopped out to deliver papers near Grand Central Station when the man jumped in and drove away with the truck, the paper reported.

Police caught up to the suspect and pursued him through Manhattan. He crashed into at least one marked NYPD vehicle, injuring the officer inside, police said.

The suspect was eventually apprehended by police near East 39th Street. Police said Friday afternoon charges were pending.

