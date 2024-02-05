Stolen $100K Chagall painting returned to famed Manhattan art gallery

It was a pricey smash-and-grab robbery in the heart of midtown Manhattan that led to a famous work of art being stolen. Many thought the art would be gone forever, but that ended up not being the case.

The mad dash down Madison Avenue by the painting pilferers was caught on camera in September. Exclusive footage obtained by NBC New York showed the thieves tear through the front window of Carlton Fine Arts and steal a Marc Chagall painting that the owner said at the time was worth up to $100,000.

"The three major masters of the 20th century were: Picasso, Marc Chagall and John Miro," owner Charles Saffati said in the aftermath of the robbery.

Saffati said that the group of thieves parked on 55th Street before one of them walked down a block. He took out a hammer and broke one of the glass front doors, the owner said, before making off with the artwork, entitled Eve — one of only a handful in the world.

Their getaway attempt wasn't exactly picture perfect, trying to stuff the pricey piece of art in the backseat of a 1996 Honda Accord that has seen better days while rain came down on the artwork. The car had front passenger side damage and a rear tire missing a hubcap, detectives said.

The shop has been in business since the 1960s, and its owner was shaken by the heist in the high-end neighborhood. Saffati questioned the detective when he said he would get the piece back and catch the criminals, wondering how it would even be possible.

Then he got an unexpected phone call from NYPD’s major case squad.

"When he called me I thought it was a like a joke. I said this is amazing. This is like winning the lottery," Saffati said.

Detective Joseph Metsopulos arrested two of the thieves, but his team is still searching for a third suspect: The man seen on video carrying an umbrella.

"Anything that happens on Madison Avenue you kind of want to take an interest in. It’s alarming when smash and grabs happen on Madison Avenue," said De. Metsopulos. "Now there’s a third person still out there and we are hoping the public can view this photo and tell us who he is. Someone is gonna know who this guy is."

The Chagall piece was once again on display at the art shop. Saffati said that having a stolen piece of artwork returned was simply priceless.

"It’s just a happy thing coming back to the gallery. It gives me confidence again," he said.