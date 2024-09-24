Former NY prosecutor accused of accepting bribes dies in apparent suicide as FBI came to arrest him

A former leader in the Orange County prosecutor's office, who was facing allegations of accepting bribery payments, died in a shooting at his home Tuesday morning as the FBI arrived to arrest him, sources familiar with the matter tell NBC New York.

Stewart Rosenwasser, the ex-chief counsel to the Orange County DA's office and executive assistant district attorney, was accused of using his authority in the prosecutors' office to initiate a criminal investigation at the request of a millionaire former restaurant owner, according to the unsealed federal indictment.

Rosenwasser was indicted on charges of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery, extortion under color of official right, making false statements, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, and honest services wire fraud, the indictment states.

The FBI went to Rosenwasser's home in the Orange County town of Campbell Hall early Tuesday morning to take him into custody when he pointed a gun at agents and at least one shot was fired by the FBI, two sources familiar with the case tell NBC New York. Rosenwasser then barricade himself and apparently took his own life, the sources said.

In a statement, the FBI said that its Inspection Division was "reviewing an agent-involved shooting," as is bureau policy.

"As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide," the statement concluded.

Rosenwasser had been accused of accepting at least $63,000 in bribe payments, according to the indictment.

“It's truly heartbreaking that it ended this way. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family," the Orange County DA David Hoovler said in a statement. The DA's office said it would not comment further.