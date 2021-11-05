Staten Island Man Gets 25 Years to Life for Fatally Shooting Friend Outside Bar

What to Know A 28-year-old Staten Island man could spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced to 25 years to life for the shooting death of his friend outside a bar.

Richmond County District Attorney Michael E. McMahon announced Francis Batama's sentence Friday. Batata was previously found guilty at trial of murder in the second degree.

According to court documents, on May 10, 2018, just before midnight, outside a bar on Bay Street in Stapleton, Staten Island, Batata approached Semori Wilson, 25, from behind and shot him three times, killing him.

Witness testimony identified Batata as the shooter and video surveillance was presented as evidence at trial, including video of him fleeing through the Stapleton train station minutes after the fatal shooting.

“This defendant fatally shot his friend in cold blood on a public street outside a bar in Stapleton. We must never tolerate gun violence in our communities and my office will continue to work tirelessly to hold those who commit these vicious acts accountable,” said McMahon in a statement.