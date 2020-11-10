Crime and Courts

Staten Island

Staten Island Man Allegedly Posted Online Threats to Kill Democrats, Protesters and Police

By Jonathan Dienst

A Staten Island man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly threatening to kill — or ordering others on social media to kill — protesters, Democrats, politicians and law enforcement members, according to FBI officials.

Brian Maiorana, 54, was charged in the federal complaint with targeting politicians such as New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, law enforcement officials said.

Members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force, including the FBI and the NYPD, arrested Maiorana Tuesday morning at his home. He is expected to appear before a judge in the evening.

Maiorana is set to be represented by Brooklyn Federal Defenders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

