SPCA: NY Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty After 11 Neglected Dogs Found in Filthy Crates

What to Know A Long Island man is facing multiple counts of animal cruelty after nearly a dozen dogs were found confined in filthy crates and on the verge of starvation, Suffolk County SPCA detectives say.

Peter Watson, 55, was charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty by Suffolk County SPCA for failure to provide proper sustenance and medical care to his dogs

Additionally, while conducting the search warrant a felony amount of cocaine was allegedly found at the premises resulting in Watson being rearrested by Suffolk County Police

A Long Island man is facing multiple counts of animal cruelty after nearly a dozen dogs were found confined in filthy crates and on the verge of starvation, Suffolk County SPCA detectives say.

Peter Watson, 55, was charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty by Suffolk County SPCA for failure to provide proper sustenance and medical care to his dogs.

According to the the SPCA, detectives responded to Nagle Lane in Central Islip Wednesday to investigate an anonymous tip reporting multiple dogs confined in filthy crates, including one who was bleeding from injuries and a bite wound.

When SPCA detectives arrived, they allegedly found a total of 11 dogs. Seven pitbulls were confined in crates in their own feces and urine with no access to water or food.

Several of the dogs were found to be emaciated and one dog was suffering from untreated open wounds on his head and chest and required life-saving surgery, according to the SPCA.

A search warrant was executed on the house by Suffolk County SPCA detectives and 10 pitbulls, one beagle mix -- as well as one dead pitbull -- were removed from the home and transported to an emergency animal hospital by Islip Animal Shelter.

Additionally, while conducting the search warrant along with Suffolk County 3rd Precinct officers, a felony amount of cocaine was allegedly found at the premises resulting in Watson being rearrested by Suffolk County Police.

Attorney information for Watson was not immediately known.