Son of Bronx Deli Owner Sentenced to 19 Years for Deadly Stabbing of Customer In Shop

The son of a Bronx deli owner has been sentenced for the deadly stabbing of a customer inside his father's shop in 2019, the district attorney announced.

Ronny Torres will serve 19 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in May, Bronx DA Darcel Clark said Wednesday. Torres, who last lived in the Mt. Hope neighborhood, was said to have stabbed victim Frankie Williams multiple times "without provocation," according to Clark.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2019, at the deli Torres' father owns in Longwood, police said at the time.

Williams went into the Robinson Deli and Grocery and bought a drink, according to a friend, and went to sit on a bench across the street. He then went back into the store he frequented to get a sandwich, but never came back out, the friend told NBC New York.

Williams and Torres got into an argument, police said. Williams' wife said to NBC New York she was told workers suspected her husband of stealing a beer, which triggered the fight.

The dispute escalated and Williams was repeatedly stabbed in the stomach and chest, according to investigators. He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after. Torres turned himself into police later that day, Clark said.

Attorney information for Torres was not immediately clear.