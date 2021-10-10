Staten Island Son, 18, Fatally Shoots Mom After Fight at Dinner Table: Police

An 18-year-old son is behind bars and facing murder charges for allegedly fatally shooting his mother after police sources say a fight broke out during dinner at the family's Staten Island home.

Police say Minire Pelinkovic, 51, was shot around 6:15 p.m. Saturday at the home on Burbank Avenue. She was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital with a gunshot wound in her lower back, according to the NYPD.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers picked up and arrested her son, Adnan Pelinkovic, for allegedly firing the shot that killed her. He's been hit with more than half a dozen charges, including murder, attempted murder and assault.

News 4

A 54-year-old man, Adnan's father, also suffered injuries in the domestic dispute. Police say he sustained a laceration on his chest but refused medical treatment at the home.

Police sources say the shooting following an argument at the dinner table that quickly escalated. That's when the 18-year-old son grabbed his father's gun and shot his mother. The sources say the gun is legally owned.

Attorney information for Adnan Pelinkovic was not immediately known.

A 16-year-old boy is in police custody on Staten Island after allegedly shooting his mother inside their family home, according to police. NBC New York's Anajli Hemphill reports.