‘Someone out there knows': Police in NJ seek help in solving '73 double homicide

Authorities in New Jersey are asking for help solving a 1973 double homicide.

Investigators for the Plainfield Police Department and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office jointly announced that there may be people who have not previously come forward with information on the deaths of 27-year-old John Sabbatino and 37-year-old Jeanne Biondo.

Sabbatino, of New Brunswick, was found dead near Otis and Grove avenues in Edison before 4 a.m. on April 19, 1973, according to authorities. Roughly three hours later, Biondo's lifeless body was found in a vehicle parked in the rear of the Plainfield Motor Vehicle Station in South Second Street in Plainfield. Both were shot dead.

According to the investigation, cited by authorities, the victims were allegedly at different location in Middlesex County before their deaths.

Sabbatino was reported at: Mike Kerwin's Tavern, located on Bound Brook Road in Middlesex; Carousel Lounge on South Washington Avenue and Metlars Lane in Piscataway; and Cloud Nine Lounge located on Route 18 in East Brunswick. Biondo, meanwhile, was reported to be: also at Cloud Nine Lounge as well as the Homestead Motel, which is located on the same spot as the lounge; Midstate Bowling Alley on Mid State mall on Route 18 in East Brunswick; and Deauville Diner on Route 8 in East Brunswick.

"John Sabbatino and Jeanne Biondo were tragically taken from their families and loved ones," Plainfield Police Director James Abney stated. "Someone out there knows what happened that night, and we implore them to come forward with any information they may have, no matter how small it may seem."

Anyone with information should contact Plainfield Police Department Lieutenant William Tyler at (908) 753-3036 or Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Sergeant Paul Kelley at (732)745-3330, or Union County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Patrick Bradley at (908) 418-2817. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

The Union County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 for any tip that drives to an arrest and indictment.

Investigators say that any detail, no matter how insignificant it may be, could be the missing piece that solves the case.