Soccer Player Was Sleeping on Subway When Randomly Stabbed to Death

A New York City subway rider who police say was randomly stabbed to death while he slept on the train has been identified as a beloved soccer player.

Friends of Akeem Loney say the 32-year-old was a gifted soccer player who played for the local league of Street Soccer USA. They called him "Lonny" and remembered him as a great teammate.

"Our team is really devastated. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Lonny was a great guy and an incredible soccer player. We'll miss him a lot," said teammate Reed Fox.

Police sources with knowledge of the investigation into Loney's death say he has struggled with homelessness and was without a place to live when he was stabbed in the neck a few minutes after midnight Sunday morning.

The violent attack took place on a 2 train as it came into Penn Station and police say Loney was sleeping at the time.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect later Sunday morning. They say he was wearing a white baseball hat, black face mask, gray jacket, a white shirt with an orange and black checkered hood, and black pants and black shoes.

The suspect fled the station and has not been located since.

"This is an absolutely horrible crime. We are working with the NYPD and will do everything possible to cooperate with their search for this perpetrator, and help make sure our subways are safe," MTA Spokesperson Aaron Donovan told News 4.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Police say the deadly incident came approximately seven hours after a slashing aboard a southbound A train at West 4th Street. Authorities say a man suffered a cut to his face with an unknown object.

There have been five murders on the subway in 2021, compared to three murders in all of 2019.