‘So What?': Accused NYC Pickpocket Didn't Seem to Think Stealing from Dead Man Was Bad

A victimless crime? Not at all — but don't tell that to this alleged suspect.

Police arrested a woman who they said pickpocketed a dead man, who had just been struck and killed in Manhattan Thursday morning.

The man was hit by a truck at the corner of West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue in Times Square, police said, and died at the scene. Cell phone video making the rounds on social media showed the suspect, 40-year-old Geneice Draper, near the truck shortly after the incident.

Draper can be seen approaching the victim as he was lying on the ground underneath the truck, which is when investigators said she went for a wallet inside his pocket. It all occurred as people looked on in disbelief.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Transit cops arrested Draper later in the day without much incident, as she was leaving a train station along Eighth Avenue. Police said she recognized that she was being followed by officers and tried to make a run for it, but was quickly apprehended.

NBC New York was told she has a lengthy criminal record, with dozens of prior arrests — the last one occurring just days before the alleged theft.

As she was being led out of the stationhouse by police just before 3 p.m., she looked at reporters asking her questions about the allegations, to which she simply replied: "So what?"

Draper was set to face a judge later Thursday or on Friday. Attorney information was not immediately made clear.