Slashing Outside NYC Subway Station Hospitalizes Man After Attack From Behind: Cops

A man was hospitalized in Manhattan earlier this week after a broad daylight attack from an unknown perp left the victim with cuts up and down his back, police said.

The attacker sprung from behind, slashing the 29-year-old several times in the back and arm outside the subway station at the corner of 3rd Avenue and East 63rd Street, according to the NYPD.

Emergency crews were able to aid the man and get him to a nearby hospital in Lenox Hill.

The knife-wielding perp, who police said attacked without provocation, fled the intersection and was still wanted by officials days after the Thursday attack.

Officials released surveillance video they hope will lead them to new clues.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black balaclava mask, black jeans and black sneakers. He was spotted riding an e-bike before the slashing, cops said.