Skeletal Remains of Newborn Found Buried in Upstate NY Yard

The skeletal remains of a newborn baby were found buried in the yard of a house in upstate New York, police said.

The remains were discovered Friday at a home in Watervliet, near Albany, police said. Forensic analysis determined that they were those of a newborn.

“The callous manner in which this infant child was discarded violates the core of all decency and humanity. Abuse and maltreatment against children cannot be tolerated,” Watervliet Police Chief Joseph L. Centanni said in a statement Saturday.

Centanni said police will "work tirelessly to bring the people responsible for this criminal act to justice.”

The current residents of the house where the remains were found are not suspects, police said.

No information about how long the remains had been buried or how the child died was released.

The Times Union reported that authorities could be seen removing a small, suitcase-sized box from the property on Friday. The box was then transported from the scene in a hearse.

