Six Men Gang Up on 15-Year-Old, Rob Him on Brooklyn Street Corner: Police

A group of six men allegedly ganged up on a 15-year-old boy on a Brooklyn street corner, and robbed him after pulling out a knife, police said.

The teen was approached by the men just after 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 near the intersection of Thomas Boyland Street and Dean Street in Brownsville, according to police. One of the man took out the knife, as the others told the victim to hand over his things.

The teen's $600 iPhone, $170 AirPods and an $85 Nike backapack were stolen from the boy, police said, before the group of men took off on foot.

The victim was not hurt. No arrests have been made, but police did put out images of the suspects on Monday in hopes of catching the alleged robbers.

An investigation is ongoing.