Shots Fired in Front of Harry Potter Store in New York City

A man in a ski mask shot at another person in front of a recently opened Harry Potter store in New York City early Friday, police said.

Gunfire was reported just before 3 a.m. at the Harry Potter store on Broadway in the Flatiron district, a police spokesperson said. The shooter, who was wearing a ski mask, fled in a black vehicle, police said.

No one was injured in the shooting, but a store window was shattered, police said.

The store, which opened in June, features Harry Potter-themed merchandise as well as props from the movies.