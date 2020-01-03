Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Crime and Courts

Shootout at Southern NJ Motel Leaves 2 Men Dead, 1 Critically Wounded

Authorities believe it may be linked to another shooting that occurred there the night before

generic caution tape vg
NBC 4 New York

What to Know

  • A shootout at a southern New Jersey motel left two men dead and another critically injured
  • Authorities believe it may be linked to another shooting that occurred there the night before
  • A motive for both shootings remains under investigation

A shootout at a southern New Jersey motel left two men dead and another critically injured, and authorities believe it may be linked to another shooting that occurred there the night before.

Police went to the Salem Motor Lodge in Salem around 8 p.m. Thursday after getting reports about shots being fired. They soon found Isa Hallman, 28, in a room suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Authorities also learned that two other men had been wounded and were driven by private vehicle to a hospital. One of them, 28-year-old Kapri Taylor, was pronounced dead there, while the other was flown to a trauma center and was in critical condition, though he is expected to recover.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

NJ Transit 38 mins ago

2 Women Die After NJ Transit Train Strikes Car on Tracks

sex crimes 50 mins ago

High-Ranking NYC Schools Official Bought Hotel Whirlpool Suite for Teen Sex: Complaint

The three men had been staying at the motel, authorities said, and they were shot as they ran to room where Hallman was found. The shots came from behind a fence line adjacent to the motor lodge, authorities said.

The shootings came one night after gunfire was exchanged through the door of another room at the motel. One person suffered a hand wound in that incident, but their name and further details on that shooting have not been released.

A motive for both shootings remains under investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew Jerseyshootingmotel
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us