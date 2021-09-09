Shocking Video Shows Disguised Shooter Kill Man Getting in Car in Queens

The New York Police Department is looking for a suspect seen on surveillance video wearing a disguise while waiting for a man and then fatally shooting him in the back of the head as he was getting into his car.

Authorities on Thursday identified the victim as Jermaine Dixon, 46. They said he was killed just before 8 a.m. Monday on South Conduit Avenue in Queens.

Video released by police on social media shows the suspect wearing a face mask and covered by a long black robe, similar to traditional Hasidic garb, standing next to a parked car that he is pretending to work on with the hood up. As Dixon approaches his car on the other side of the street and starts to get in, the suspect runs across and shoots him before getting into the other car and driving away.

Detectives working the case said that ion had been staying at a nearby Comfort Inn. Sources told NBC New York that Dixon was constantly looking behind him as he moved around the neighborhood. Detectives said that every time Dixon walked to his rental car, he would look around, almost knowing that he was being targeted.

Sources said that they are investigating the possibility that the person who shot and killed Dixon believed he was cooperating with the government against the codefendants.

The Daily News reported that Dixon was a former gang member who had been released from federal prison less than a year ago, after serving two decades in connection with a 1992 killing.