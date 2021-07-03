Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
gun violence

Separate Bronx Shootings Send 5 to Hospital Within Hours: NYPD

All of the victims in both shootings are expected to survive

Police in the Bronx investigate two shootings that left a total of five injured.
Five people were hospitalized, and are expected to survive, after two separate shootings within the Bronx early Friday evening, according to the NYPD.

Police officials say a man and woman were shot inside a home on Barnes Avenue in Williamsbridge following a reported dispute. The woman, 39, was shot in the chest and the man, 40, suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The suspect fled the scene but no official description was provided.

A few hours earlier, police say two men and a woman were sitting inside of a car when another vehicle pulled up and someone opened fire. The victims range in age between 20 and 23.

Investigators say the gunman was inside a white Nissan sedan when it pulled up near the victims' car around 7:30 p.m. near Tiffany Street and 163rd in South Bronx. Police say it's unclear whether the groups knew each other.

The police investigation is ongoing and detectives are seeking tips from the public in either incident.

