Search for Suspect Who Harassed Subway Commuters, Slashed Good Samaritan

Police are looking for a man who attacked subway riders over the weekend in Williamsburg.
Investigators say that around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, a man harassed commuters in the Bedford Avenue station, and slapped one commuter in the face.
When a 36-year-old man attempted to intervene, the suspect slashed him across the face with a cutting instrument. He then fled the station.
The good Samaritan was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Police ask anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).