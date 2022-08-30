Search for Suspect Who Harassed Subway Commuters, Slashed Good Samaritan

Police are looking for a man who attacked subway riders over the weekend in Williamsburg.

Investigators say that around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, a man harassed commuters in the Bedford Avenue station, and slapped one commuter in the face.

When a 36-year-old man attempted to intervene, the suspect slashed him across the face with a cutting instrument. He then fled the station.

The good Samaritan was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police ask anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).