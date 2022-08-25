Search Continues for Suspects in Violent Muggings of Off-Duty Police Officers: NYPD

What to Know Coming on the heels of reports that an off-duty police officer was attacked and left in serious condition following a violent mugging in the Bronx, another off-duty cop was attacked -- this time in Washington Heights.

The latest victim is a 26-year-old off-duty officer who was hanging out with his friends when suspects got out of a vehicle, pistol whipped one of the officer’s friends, then took the men’s jewelry, wallet and cell phone.

The latest attack comes at the same time that police are still trying to find the suspects involved in the violent mugging of a 48-year-old off-duty officer in the Bronx Tuesday morning.

A surveillance video shows the latest group of suspects -- a group linked to two different incidents both happening in Washington Heights.

The latest attack comes at the same time that police are still trying to find the suspects involved in another violent mugging of a 48-year-old off-duty officer in the Bronx Tuesday morning.

The officer, police told NBC 4 New York, may have been out for a morning jog. Police said that he was approached by three individuals, who repeatedly struck the victim in the head before taking off with his cellphone, keys and wallet — which contained multiple debit cards and forms of ID.

He was discovered by fellow officers lying wounded in the street near the intersection of Olmstead and Turnbull avenues in the Unionport neighborhood, right outside of the P.O. Serrano Playground. Police said he was bleeding from the ear.

The officer, identified as Muhammed Chowdhury, was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was said to be in critical condition with a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain, police said. His family told NBC New York on Wednesday that he is making steps toward recovery at the hospital, now able to open his eyes, talk and identify himself.

A cousin told NBC New York that doctors told them that it was touch-and-go for a while, giving him "72 hours that the might recover or might not" before Chowdhury woke up.

"He’s in better shape, I should say. Thank glad he’s in better shape. Who knows what happens next. He was brutally attacked. His head is totally injured," said Mohammed Ali, a friend of the injured officer. "He’s a very good man, unfortunately what happens was disgusting. We can’t tolerate this."

The 48-year-old Chowdhury was assigned to Central Park, but was not on duty at the time of the alleged attack. He lives in the Castle Rock neighborhood, in a house he purchased recently (his family's first house) just a few blocks from where he was attacked.

Police are looking into whether the mugging might be part of an ongoing robbery pattern. Police later released images of three individuals allegedly involved in a string of robberies throughout the Bronx and Queens that have left nearly two dozen people attacked.

Police said that the men are wanted for terrorizing the Bronx and Queens in a total of 19 robberies, saying the men are responsible for several violent car jackings, and allegedly using the stolen cars to commit other crimes.

Sources said that after attacking Chowdhury, an 18-year NYPD veteran, the three men fled in a black Honda Accord with New York license plates.

In a statement, Police Benevolence Association President Pat Lynch said "While we pray at our injured brother's bedside tonight, police officers across this city are searching for the cowards who did this to him. Make no mistake: we will find them."

The PBA boss went on to attack the justice system and lawmakers who "refuse to hold criminals accountable — not even a police officer can walk these streets safely."

There identities of the suspects were not yet made clear. A large ongoing investigation is underway.

"If it was up to me, I would take the law into my own hands for my friend. But the system doesn’t allow that," said Ali. "You can’t take law into your own hands, You have to work with the law.”

A woman who said she recognized the attackers said her family member was also attacked when he went out to get lunch.

"He was blocked in, cornered in at the stop sign. He was told to get out of the car and when he got out, a gun was out right in his temple of his head and they asked him to just give them the car and he let it go," said the woman, who did not wish to be identified.

With the robbers on the street, the victims’ friends and family are asking for the community to help out and speak up, as police continue their search.

“As we pray for the speedy recovery of this injured officer, the NYPD is actively investigating today’s attack on one of their own and is working tirelessly to bring the suspects to justice," Mayor Eric Adams' press secretary, Fabien Levy, said in a statement to News 4. "We will continue to work day in and day out to remove violent criminals from off the streets and end the unchecked violence in our city."