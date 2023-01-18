Scooter-Riding Robbers Targeting Seniors in Manhattan Sought: NYPD

What to Know Police are searching for a scooter-riding pair of robbers who have targeted seniors in Manhattan.

One of the victims was an 85-year-old woman, the other a 76-year-old woman.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Police are searching for a scooter-riding duo they say has targeted and robbed seniors in Manhattan.

According to the NYPD, police received a report of the scooter riding duo approaching an 85-year-old woman on Jan. 2 at around 10:30 p.m. on West 34 Street heading toward 8 Avenue in Midtown. Allegedly, the pair stole the woman's purse by force from her hand as they continued to ride the scooters on 8 Avenue northbound.

The woman sustained a minor injury to her hand and was transported by EMS to Lenox Hill Healthplex in stable condition, police said.

Her stolen purse contained a bank card, personal identification and personal documents, according to the NYPD.

The second incident allegedly tied to this duo took place on Saturday. It was this day at around 5:15 p.m. when the duo, once again on scooters, approached a 76-year-old woman walking eastbound on East 6 Street near Avenue A and attempted to forcibly remove her purse, causing her to fall to the ground.

In this incident, according to police, the pair was unsuccessful in stealing the purse and both fled on the scooters traveling on East 6 Street westbound towards 1 Avenue.

The 76-year-old woman sustained an injury to her left eye and swelling to her left wrist and was transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/ Bellevue in stable condition.

Police describe the first individual as being in his late teens with a thin build. In both incidents he was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a dark vest, black pants and black shoes with white designs.



The second individual is also described by police as being in his late teens and with a thin build as well. In both incidents he was wearing a green winter hat, a white and black jacket, black jeans and black sneakers.

The NYPD has shared surveillance photos prior to the first incident. (See above.)

